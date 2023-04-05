UTV Accident Results In 3 People Hospitalized And The Driver Facing DWI Charges

A UTV accident on Bollinger Road north of Mimosa Beach Drive in Camden County sends three people from Lees Summit to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 7:00 Saturday night when the U-T-V operated by 21-year-old Roman Ramos, also from Lees Summit, ran off the road.

Ramos overcorrected causing his three passengers to be ejected.

A 20-year-old was flown to University Hospital and two 21-year-olds were taken to Lake Regional…none had been wearing a helmet.

Ramos was uninjured and is now facing pending charges of DWI involving serious injury, unlawfully operating a U-T-V on the highway and fail to drive on the right half of the road…he was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.