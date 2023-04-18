NWS Confirms Tornado Damage in Maries County

The lake area may have escaped any major damage from storms over the weekend but it was a different story in Maries County.

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-2 tornado with 122-mile-per-hour winds touched down in Maries County at 4:35pm traveling about seven miles.

The main damage was reported west and northeast of Vichy with multiple trees uprooted or snapped, one house had significant damage and at least three metal frame buildings were also damaged. There were also five minor injuries reported.