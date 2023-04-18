St. Louis Area Resident Pockets the Top $100,000 Prize in the Big Bass Bash Tourney

The first cast of the tournament for Brock Boyher, from the St. Louis area, ends up being worth the top $100,000 prize in this year’s springtime Big Bass Bash Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks.

Boyher landed his 7.27 pound lunker during Saturday’s 6:30-9:00am time frame. Second place and $20,000 went to Jim Schnable with a catch of 6.85 pounds, third place and $10,000 went to Ron Sweeney with a catch of 6.83 pounds and $5,000 went to Brian Walkup with a catch of 6.58 pounds.

Taking the top spot on the ladies’ leaderboard was Zita Lovell with her 5.51pound bass.

There were also several different divisions for the kids.

The Big Bass Bash returns to the lake area for the fall event which is set for October 7th and 8th.