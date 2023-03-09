TIF Commission To Discuss Oasis Project Soon In Two Separate Meetings

A much-publicized $300-million proposed development in Osage Beach is now in the hands of the city’s Tax Increment Financing Commission.

That’s according to City Administrator Jeana Woods who says the board of aldermen, last week, gave its approval to send the issue to the TIF commission…“The TIFF commission. Yes….We’ll consider the project details, and they will either make recommendations or consider moving it back to the Board of Alderman.”

The commission will hold two meetings on whether the project moves on any further…the first on the 27th of this month to define the commission’s duties and responsibilities when considering the 20-acre project and the second, on April 17th, to conduct a public hearing on the proposed development.

At that time, the TIF Commission could approve the project or send its recommendations for further review back to the board of aldermen.

Partnering together for the project, located near 54 and Jeffries Road, are Sky View Partners and Tegethoff Development.