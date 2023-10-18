Pink Out Party Set For This Weekend At The Encore Raising Funds For Breast Cancer Care

There’s going to be a bitter-sweet kind of party for a very worthy cause coming up this weekend in Lake Ozark.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Come celebrate breast cancer survivorship and raise funds to support local care at the Pink-Out Party, 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar, 3076 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, Lake Ozark.

“This evening is all about celebrating wins in the fight against breast cancer,” said Trish Creach, executive director of Lake Regional Health Foundation. “Together, we’re creating more wins by raising funds and awareness. Invite your friends, wear pink, and come celebrate survivorship!”

· Live music by Madd Hoss Jackson from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

· Live auction for a painting created at the event by local artist Garrett Sixone Jaxson

· A Pink-Out Contest. The best-dressed couple in pink wins a two-night stay and a $200 gift card for The Encore

Tickets are $20. Premium seating is available. In addition, partygoers may sponsor a table to help raise funds. For tickets or table sponsorships, call 573-348-8222 or visit lakeregional.givesmart.com.

Online Auction Live Now!

An online auction, open to the public, is live now at lakeregional.givesmart.com. There are items for every budget, including sports items, lake experiences, and beauty and spa offerings. Bid now, and check back often as more items will be added.

Lake Regional Health System, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, operates Lake Regional Cancer Center, which offers state-of-the-art therapies that find and treat multiple forms of cancer, including breast cancer. Lake Regional Cancer Center is nationally accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Learn more at lakeregional.com/CancerCare.