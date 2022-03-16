News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Officials Warn Locals of Boat Ramp Dangers

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 15, 2022
boat ramp

Officials across the Lake Area are cautioning residents about using local boat access ramps.
According to reports, the lake levels are at their lowest for the year and that’s allowing giant holes in the concrete ramps to become exposed, which are often caused by the dragging of boat propellers during the summertime.
MDC officials say a number of boaters using the ramps in the past month have already reported damage to their trailers and it will take time for them to get in and patch the holes.

