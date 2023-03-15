One Injured in Structure Fire in Miller County

One person is injured and a building is destroyed by fire in Miller County. Fire department personnel from Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Mid-County and Moreau responded to what was toned out as a commercial structure fire at #14 V-Road with the building well-involved.

The structure was reportedly being remodeled into a residence and was occupied at the time. The unidentified occupant suffered apparent minor burns and, as he watched the building become a total loss, told KRMS News that he was asleep at the time.

Crews remained on the scene for most of the rest of the morning to monitor for any hot spots or flare ups.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to try and determine the cause of the fire.