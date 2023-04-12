Traffic Slowed on Business Route in Camdenton when Box Truck Tangles Up with Overhead Lines

A little unplanned excitement Tuesday afternoon in Camdenton when a box truck takes down a line while trying to pull into the parking lot at the Central Ozarks Medical Clinic along North Business Route-5.

Personnel from the Mid-County Fire District, the Camdenton Police Department and Laclede Electric responded to the scene. The driveway entrance was blocked to the clinic and crews replaced the line which was not powered.

Traffic in both directions of the business route was slowed during the repair due to rubber-neckers trying to a get a view while driving by.