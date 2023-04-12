Wed. Apr 12th, 2023

 

Traffic Stop Leads to Significant Quantity of Fentanyl Taken off the Streets in Miller County

Crime Local News State News Wednesday, April 12th, 2023

More information is released about a drug bust that comes to an end with two suspects in custody and a large quantity of fentanyl being removed from the streets in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire tells KRMS News that a traffic stop on Route-FF near Olean (oh-lee-ann) on Sunday uncovered methamphetamine, Vicodin, other suspected narcotics and 158 fentanyl pills which is considered to be significant.

Taken into custody and formally charged were 44-year-old Anthony Mitchell, of Lake Ozark, and 18-year-old Spencer Long, of Iberia. Mitchell faces two counts of delivery and one count of possessing a controlled substance while Long faces one count each of delivery and possession of a controlled substance. As of Tuesday afternoon, Long had since bonded while Mitchell remains in custody.

Reporter Mike Anthony