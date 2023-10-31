Osage Beach Final Budget Workshop In The Books As City Looks Towards Positive 2024

Fiscal year 2024 looks to be pretty healthy despite what appears to be the overall cost of operating expenses going up for the year in Osage Beach.

A draft of the 2024 budget, compiled as of October 17th, shows a starting balance on January 1st of nearly $18-million with projected revenue of more than $39.6-million and expenses of just under 48-million for a projected year-end balance of about $10.5-million.

Starting balances across eight governmental and enterprise funds within the city is projected to counter increased expenditures to keep each of the funds in the black.

Other than the general and transportation funds, expenses for sewer and operations at Lee C. Fine Airport are expected to take the biggest chunks of change out of the proposed 2024 budget in Osage Beach.

But they also account for the most projected revenue.