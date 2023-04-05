Osage Nation Stands Strong In Plans To Build Casino At Lake Of The Ozarks

Efforts continue for the Osage Nation to expand gaming into Lake of the Ozarks.

In remarks delivered recently during the annual State of the Osage Nation address, Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear acknowledged that “political issues” for the re-establishment of the Osage Nation’s presence and the expansion of gaming to the lake are not unexpected.

Standing Bear also said that the movement will make the nation stronger in the place where its ancestors once prospered before one-sided treaties were forced upon them.

Land has already been purchased in Lake Ozark and plans are for the Osage Nation to drop some $60-million to develop an entertainment district in several phases.

The district will include a casino, a hotel complex and restaurants.

In advance of the development to begin, pending Federal approval, the Osage Nation has already contributed at least $100-thousand to different causes in Lake Ozark and the area.