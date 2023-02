The St. Elizabeth baseball team struck a pose on Thursday with Governor Mike Parson.

The Hornets were in Jefferson City for a meet-and-greet at the Governor’s Mansion to mark their 2022 Class-1 championship season.

The Hornets knocked off Oran in convincing fashion for the title after Oran, just the year before, beat the Hornets for the title.

The squad from St. Elizabeth, this year, is hoping for a repeat performance.

Here’s some of their photos: