Power Outages Continue To Be An Issue For Lake Residents During Ongoing Cold Snap

Over 1000 people are without power across the Lake Area as cold weather continues to wreak havoc on the electric grid.

Numerous electric cooperatives are reporting handfuls of power outages across the region, however the big one is with Ameren Missouri.

They’re reporting over 900 people are without power between Stover and Versailles, after a wire malfunctioned.

Crews are on the scene and are working to restore power.

Evergy is also reporting small outages near Lincoln.

For the latest on power outages, see below:

Electric Cooperatives: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Ameren Missouri: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/?_ga=2.77623185.400454189.1705325542-860665826.1704772607