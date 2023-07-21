Powerball Winning Locations For Missouri Released – Including A Winner In Lake Ozark

Ok…chances are you weren’t out in L-A to buy that $1-billion Powerball ticket but there is a chance you may be holding onto a ticket worth $1-million or, perhaps, even one of four tickets worth $50-thousand.

The $1-million ticket was sold at a Caseys in Marshall while the $50-thousand tickets, for matching four numbers and the powerball, were sold in: Kansas City, two in O’Fallon and one right here in the lake area at Casey’s in Lake Ozark.

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.

Now that the jackpot has been hit, the Powerball “Jackpot Reset” promotion has been activated for the next seven days, giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a jackpot estimated at $720 million, the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.