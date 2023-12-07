P&P Office Turning to Public for Information About Four Wanted Subjects

The Missouri Department of Corrections’ probation and parole office is turning to the public for information on the whereabouts of four individuals.

A social media post indicates that the four subjects may be dangerous and you are warned not to try and apprehend them yourself but rather contact law enforcement or the P-and-P office (573-346-2878) immediately.

The four are identified as 26-year-old Dalton Carapucci, 40-year-old Kiefer Renfro, 39-year-old Jonathan Leach and 40-year-old Robert Phillips.

All four are wanted on outstanding warrants for violating probation or parole. All information reported can be kept confidential.