State Budget Director Says Net General Revenue In Missouri Up Compared To Last Year

Fri. Apr 7th, 2023
Missouri State Budget Director Dan Haug says net general revenue for the month of March and year-to-date are both up compared to a year ago.
For the month of March, figures showed an increase of 3.5 percent to $959-point-7 million this year and an increase of 11.9 percent year-to-date up to $9-point-27 billion.
Broken down…collections from individual income tax, sales and use taxes, corporate income and franchise taxes and all other collections were up compared to the same time last year.
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for March 2023 increased 3.5 percent compared to those for March 2022, from $926.9 million last year to $959.7 million this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 11.9 percent compared to March 2022, from 8.29 billion last year to $9.27 billion this year.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
