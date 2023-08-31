Progress Continues On Potential Apartment Development In Camdenton

Progress continues toward a much-needed housing development in the lake area and, specifically, in Camdenton.

The $20-million development is expected to be put up in the area Cedar Street.

“We talked about it before, but looking at a developer, we’re doing a partial tax abatement, short term tax abatement, try to get 138 apartments in the city. And I think that’ll really boost not only our population, but also is going to increase revenues,” says Administrator Jeff Hooker.

He tells KRMS News that there had been some concern about offering abatements but, without the city collecting personal property tax, the financial maneuver becomes a useful alternative to attract the development.

Another issue with the development coming in will be increased traffic, but Hooker says the city is working with MoDOT to re-adjust stoplights to better control the flow of traffic.