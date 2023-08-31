Search Continues For 3 people Wanted By Camden Sheriff’s Office For Greenview Assault

One person remains in custody without bond and the search continues for others who are wanted for questioning after an assault in early August in the Greenview area.

Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says the sequence of events apparently started with a confrontation at a Sunrise Beach restaurant before the unidentified victim and his friends went to a residence. They were all able to get inside except the victim who was attacked and seriously hurt by another group which reportedly followed them to the residence.

One suspect, 24-year-old Aaron Gonzalez of Lake Ozark, was arrested and remains in custody without bond while three others are wanted for questioning.

They are identified as 22-year-olds John Brennan Richardson of Springfield and Jonathan Cosme Ortiz-Gopar of Montreal, and an unknown male who may be known as “Roberto.”

Anyone with information about the three men should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.

You can see their info below: