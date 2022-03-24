A standoff Sunday morning in Pulaski County comes to an end with a 20-year-old suspect wanted on several warrants taken into custody. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says that information was received indicating Dawson Preble was at a residence in the 18000 block of Highway-7. Mutual aid was requested from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which provided an escort to the residence where movement inside was seen. Persons inside, however, failed to respond or comply with any directives. Preble eventually surrendered without incident and was taken to the Pulaski County Jail.

