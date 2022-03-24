News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime State News

Pulaski County Standoff Ends with One in Custody

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 24, 2022

A standoff Sunday morning in Pulaski County comes to an end with a 20-year-old suspect wanted on several warrants taken into custody. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says that information was received indicating Dawson Preble was at a residence in the 18000 block of Highway-7. Mutual aid was requested from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which provided an escort to the residence where movement inside was seen. Persons inside, however, failed to respond or comply with any directives. Preble eventually surrendered without incident and was taken to the Pulaski County Jail.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News State News Top Stories

New Details Released In DWI Case Causing An Uproar On Social Media

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Date Set for Endsley Verdict to be Announced

Mar 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
State News

6-Year-Old Child Drowns In Taney County Creek

Mar 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime State News

Pulaski County Standoff Ends with One in Custody

Mar 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

OBFD: Cause of Linn Creek House Fires Officially “Undetermined”

Mar 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Firefighters Battle Simultaneous House Fires in Linn Creek

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

New Details Released In DWI Case Causing An Uproar On Social Media

Mar 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com