Rezoning Request For Cinnamon Ridge Approved

The rezoning request by the Hurricane Deck Holding Company for portions of Cinnamon Ridge in Sunrise Beach has been unanimously approved.

At the January 19th Commission Meeting, officials approved the request to rezone the portion of the subdivision near Oak Bend Road from R-1, a low density residential to R-2, a medium density residential.

This allows the company which purchased the 1,500 feet of shoreline back in 1990 to take the 15 lots and 7.4 acres of land and replan the property into duplexes and affordable town-homes.

According to the Lake Sun, the developers plan to make 15 duplexes that will house some 30 units, that will be 3-bedrooms, 2 and a 1/2 baths, with a little over 1,600 square feet of living space, a two-car garage and a modest-sized yard with an outdoor living space.