Some residents in Lake Ozark will be dealing with area road closures.

City officials say they will be closing Lighthouse Road between Mockingbird Road and Eaglecrest Road on Monday Morning, March 14th.

The Road will be closed at 8:00 a.m. so a contractor for the city can install a sewer line across the road.

Officials say it could be closed for up to 5 days and there will be a detour route on Eaglecrest Road to Bluebird Road, with signs directing traffic.