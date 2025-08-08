Two Dead After Helicopter Crash During Power Line Repair Near St. Louis

Two people working on power lines near the Mississippi River in Alton, Illinois, north of St. Louis, are dead after the helicopter they were in crashed Thursday morning.

Officials say the helicopter hit power lines, causing it to explode and crash into a barge on the Missouri side of the river.

During a press conference, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Dallas Thompson said…”we did find that the helicopter was on top of the barge. There was a fire on top of the barge, but it was put out.”

It happened 20 miles north of St. Louis.

The power company, Ameren, says the contractor and subcontractor were making repairs on the power lines.

No one else was hurt.

The FAA, US Coast Guard and NTSB will investigate.