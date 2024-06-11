Royals Fall To Yankees Monday – KC’s BJ Thompson Released From The Hospital In Tuesday Sports Report

Carlos Rodon was dealing as the Yankees doubled up the Royals last night in game one of their series from Kauffman Stadium.

4-2 was the final for Rodon, a run on 5 hits over 7 innings. He’s 9-2 on the season.

And at the plate, the Yankees used small ball, scrapping out 9 hits, all of them singles. They drew just a single walk.

Really, Seth Lugo, pretty good. 7 innings but gave up 4 runs. He loses for just the second time on the season.

Yankees have the best record in the American League. They’re 47-21…..for the Royals….They’ve now dropped 2 in a row….They’re 39-28.

Good news for Kansas City Chief Defensive Lineman B.J. Thompson.

Went into cardiac arrest last week at a special teams meeting, part of the Chiefs OTAs this June.

But the good news is he has been released from the hospital.

And no word as to what his football playing future immediately holds.

But the great news is he is out of the hospital. Looked pretty dire initially.

Suffered a seizure and then went into cardiac arrest.

But B.J. Thompson out of the hospital today.

And finally, Mizzou basketball.

They’ve got Pacific on their non-conference schedule next season