Royals Snap Three Game Losing Streak While Cardinals Fall To The Rays

The Royals emphatically snapped their three game losing streak last night with a 9 -3 win over the Red Sox and Boston, and they did it in a myriad of ways with power hitting three home runs and with speed stealing six bases it’s the first time in the history of Fenway Park.

That’s 112 years where a team did that three home runs six stolen bases in the same game remarkable effort from the Royals to get it done.

Brady Singer pretty good on the mound 6 -2 -3 innings allowed three runs as he picks up his eighth win of the season.



Cardinals meanwhile they lose to the Tampa Bay Rays down in Florida 4 -2.