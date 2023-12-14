SEC Releases Football Schedule For Mizzou

The 2024 SEC football schedule for Mizzou, It is out.

And there is a pathway for the Tigers to have another banner year in the 2024 season.

It will open up three straight non -conference games all at home for the Tigers’ Murray State, the opener, the weekend of August 31.

First, in theory, that could also get moved to a Thursday night like the last two openers have.

Tigers will then play Buffalo and Boston College back -to -back, all in Columbia.

Remember, they played at BC a couple years ago…….That was a loss for the Tigers.

Then SEC conference play will begin the weekend of September 21 against Vanderbilt.

That will be followed by a bye week, then at Texas A &M, and then a very strange non -conference game at UMass.

Up in New England, we’ll see if that game maybe gets bought out and taken off the schedule, but for now, it’s on it.

After UMass, some challenges for the Tigers, home against Auburn and then in Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Then it’s another bye week.

Then, the home stretch, home against Oklahoma at South Carolina, at Mississippi State.

The season concludes Thanksgiving weekend against Arkansas.

We’ll see if that’s once again a Black Friday game.