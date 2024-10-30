Severe Weather Possible Late Afternoon into Evening in the Lake Area

Mother Nature may be delivering some bumpy weather to the lake area.

Cara Foster, in the Weatherology Center, says around dinner time or shortly after is when the potentially severe system is expected to arrive.

“For our area, we’re looking at a marginal to slight risk. Main thing is going to be those winds, the hail is there. Hail at least is the least of our worries, but it is still a possibility. But we also do have a small tornado risk.”

Foster also says the system coming in is one we should probably keep an eye on and be prepared for just in case.

“Make sure you have ways of getting updates, whether it’s your phone, TV, radio, keep your ringer on.”

Here’s the latest info from the National Weather Service.