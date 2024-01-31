TCLA Takes Over Annual Mardi Gras Pub Crawl From LACC

It may not be “the Big Easy” but you also won’t have to travel nearly as far as the lake area celebrates Mardi Gras coming up in just a couple of weeks.

Organizing the event this year is the Tri-County Lodging Association which, according to Director Lagina Fitzpatrick, was passed on to the TCLA from the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

“After doing our due diligence to see if this is something that we we should do and could do, we agreed to take it over. So we actually just took it over in September. So this is the first one that we have organized.”

Fitzpatrick also says there’s a couple new changes to the event this year.

“We have buses and security on the buses and market it. And we’ve the first time ever to for online wristband sales for buses.”

The weekend begins with a kick off party Friday night, the 16th, at Charlie Foxtrots with an afternoon pre-crawl event on Saturday, the 17th, at the Encore, followed by the Pub Crawl which officially begins at 4:00 that afternoon.

More information about the Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Crawl can be found on the TCLA’s website and social media page.