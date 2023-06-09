Thousands of Fentanyl Pills Taken Off Streets in Lake Area and Surrounding Region

How widespread is the fentanyl issue in the lake area and surrounding region…?

It’s probably more prevalent than most think with several fentanyl-related arrests being reported.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and drug task force officers just this week removed about one-thousand counterfeit Percocet pills that contained fentanyl during the arrests of two residents from Kaiser who have since posted $50-thousand bonds.

Elsewhere around the region, a 40-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday in Pettis County and put on a 24-hour hold awaiting formal charges after allegedly being caught with 148 counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl. Another Pettis County fentanyl bust just a couple weeks ago took around three-thousand more of the counterfeit Percocet pills which were actually fentanyl off the streets. That individual, apparently from Arvada-Colorado, is being held without bond.

Here in the lake area, there have been multiple fentanyl overdose deaths already reported this year…one of the most recent, according to Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire, took the life of an 18-year-old.