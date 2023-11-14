Tuesday’s Sport Report Features Mizzou Athletics & Post Season Baseball Updates

Mizzou basketball bounced back from a disappointing loss to Memphis to beat SU Edwardsville last night in Columbia 68 to 50.

Shawn East led the way he had 20 points, couple of three pointers and a steal as well.

Noah Carter doing the dirty work down low had a double double 15 points, 10 rebounds, also cashed in three blocks.

So the Tigers now two and one on the season and a much more difficult test coming up their first true road game Thursday night.

They’ll go into the Big Ten to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Mizzou football getting ready for their final home game Saturday.

They’ll take on the Florida Gators.

Darius Robinson has been named the SEC’s defense of linemen of the week and cornerback Chris Abrams -Drain has been named a semi -finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award at the end of the season.





Baseball’s postseason awards started to come out last night.

The rookies of the year announced and two unanimous winners Gunnar Henderson shortstop of the Baltimore Orioles taking home the honor in the American League and it was Arizona Diamondback outfielder Corbin Carroll.