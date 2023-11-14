UTV Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital In Miller County

A U-T-V accident in Miller County sends two people to the emergency room and results in pending charges against the operator of the U-T-V.

The highway patrol says it happened around 9:00 Saturday night on Elm Springs Road south of Brays Church Road when 56-year-old James Brumgard, Junior, of Luebbering, tried to make a left turn causing the U-T-V to overturn ejecting Brumgard and a passenger, 26-year-old Dustin Hurst of Iberia.

Neither one had been wearing a safety device.

Hurst suffered minor injuries while Brumgard was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Brumgard faces pending felony charges of DWI physical injury, DWI habitual offender and driving while revoked along with a misdemeanor for unlawfully operating an A-T-V on the highway.