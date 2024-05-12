TV Producer Matt Markivee Leaving KRMS for Osage Beach City Hall – Veteran TV Manager Shawn Kober to Take Over Operations

KRMS TV’s loss will be Osage Beach’s gain.

After two-and-a-half years on the job, spearheading efforts on KRMS-TV, Matt Markivee is about to take on new responsibilities just down the road about a half-mile with the city.

“I’ll be the communications specialist. I’ll be working on the social media and the website… making sure that positive rapport is maintained between the public and the city, and also acting as a liaison for the media.”

Replacing Matt will be longtime lake area media person and video guru Shawn Kober.

“We’re going to show more of the city meetings on the channel (32.11) and we’re going to get into the county meetings. We’re just going to try to expand more into the region we broadcast in.”

Matt’s official final day with Viper and KRMS is the 17th while Shawn has already made himself comfortable in the TV office and studio.