UPDATE: Standoff in Hermann After Two Officers Shot, One Has Died from His Injuries

UPDATE:

A standoff is now underway in Hermann just down the street from a Casey’s where two officers were shot late Sunday night while trying to serve warrants prompting a Blue Alert’ to be issued.

Reports now say that one officer, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, has died from his injuries while the other officer remains in serious condition. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson from Eureka. It had been unknown if Simpson fled the area but law enforcement efforts concentrated on the nearby area where, apparently, Simpson was located in a nearby house.

Simpson has a lengthy criminal record with past charges including felony tampering with motor vehicles, drugs and assault.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert and a statewide search is ongoing for a man from Eureka after two officers were shot late Sunday night at a Casey’s store in Hermann. The suspect is identified as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson, a white male subject, 5-10, 180 pounds, hazel eyes and red hair, wearing black clothing and a black baseball hat. It’s unknown if Simpson fled the scene on foot or took off in an unknown direction driving a 2014 black Jeep Wrangler. The search late Sunday night focused in the area of Hermann but authorities are saying that Simpson could be anywhere. The condition of the two officers is not being released at this time. Anyone with information on Simpson or his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement.