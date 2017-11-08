News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Today’s Top Story

BREAKING: Revenge Possible Motive in RV Park Slayings

It appears that revenge may have been the motive for a double homicide in Miller County.  According to a probable cause statement, the suspect in the case, Gary Lynn Sweet, had previously resided at the Riverview RV Park.  He was evicted in late October and was eventually charged with assault after an altercation at that time.  Authorities allege that Sweet returned to the … [Read More]

Latest News

Featured Story

Local News

Sunrise Beach Man Wants Change of Venue for Trial

A Sunrise Beach man accused of more than a dozen sex-related felonies in Morgan County remains free on a $150-thousand bond seeking a change of venue for his case. Shayne Lance Garretson is charged with one count of statutory rape, six counts of statutory … [Read More]

Camdenton Addressing Housing Needs Through Zoning

The city of Camdenton hopes a new approach could help solve a growing problem.  A recently-completed housing study confirms a well-known reality that there is a major need for additional housing options in the area.   City Administrator Jeff … [Read More]

Stop Human Trafficking Fundraiser Saturday

By now you've likely heard of the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.  It's an organization trying to stop the activity of human trafficking in the lake area, while also helping the victims once they're rescued.  Sally Kemp says there's no … [Read More]

Osage Beach Announces Road Closing for Parade

Osage Beach will host the annual Elks Lodge Veterans Day Parade Saturday afternoon at 1:00.  Motorists are reminded that Osage Beach Parkway will be closed just before the parade begins.  At approximately 12:50, the Parkway will close from city hall to … [Read More]

Coping With Holiday Grief

The holidays are supposed to be a time of happiness but, for many, that's not the case. Whether it's the recent death of a loved one or some other dramatic change in life, those who are grieving often have to fight just to get through this time of the year. … [Read More]

Camdenton Man Allegedly Raped Mentally Disabled Teen

A 27-year-old from Camdenton faces several sex-related charges involving a teenager with mental disabilities.  John Lewis Gregory is charged with rape or attempted rape, assault, armed criminal action and sodomy or attempted sodomy. The charges date back to … [Read More]

Guilty Pleas Entered in Home Burglaries, Gun Thefts

A Jefferson City man plead guilty to charges connected to a string of home burglaries that reached the lake area.  22-year old Brandon Wilkerson  was involved in a series of break-ins from September to December of last year.  The burglaries took place in … [Read More]

Camden County Burglaries Under Investigation

It appears as though more than one burglary ring is being investigated by authorities in Camden County. The sheriff's department says, of more than 12-thousand calls for service since August, there were 61 burglary reports to go along with 122 stealing … [Read More]

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.