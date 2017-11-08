It appears that revenge may have been the motive for a double homicide in Miller County. According to a probable cause statement, the suspect in the case, Gary Lynn Sweet, had previously resided at the Riverview RV Park. He was evicted in late October and was eventually charged with assault after an altercation at that time. Authorities allege that Sweet returned to the … [Read More]
BREAKING: Probable Cause Released on Riverview Murder
KRMS News has learned that the victims in the Riverview murders were not the only people involved. According to the probable cause statement, two other residents at … [Read More]
Two Dead, One Arrested in Lake Ozark Shooting
One man is in custody and two people are dead after a shooting in Miller County. It happened between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Riverview Campground … [Read More...]
Highway Patrol Training Adds to Confusion, Fear in Lake Area
Lack of communication is being cited as a reason why a training exercised caused more tense moments bordering on panic Wednesday. While authorities were on the scene of the double murder at Riverview Campground and RV Park, multiple reports came in of heavy … [Read More]
Sunrise Beach Man Wants Change of Venue for Trial
A Sunrise Beach man accused of more than a dozen sex-related felonies in Morgan County remains free on a $150-thousand bond seeking a change of venue for his case. Shayne Lance Garretson is charged with one count of statutory rape, six counts of statutory … [Read More]
Camdenton Addressing Housing Needs Through Zoning
The city of Camdenton hopes a new approach could help solve a growing problem. A recently-completed housing study confirms a well-known reality that there is a major need for additional housing options in the area. City Administrator Jeff … [Read More]
Stop Human Trafficking Fundraiser Saturday
By now you've likely heard of the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. It's an organization trying to stop the activity of human trafficking in the lake area, while also helping the victims once they're rescued. Sally Kemp says there's no … [Read More]
Osage Beach Announces Road Closing for Parade
Osage Beach will host the annual Elks Lodge Veterans Day Parade Saturday afternoon at 1:00. Motorists are reminded that Osage Beach Parkway will be closed just before the parade begins. At approximately 12:50, the Parkway will close from city hall to … [Read More]
Coping With Holiday Grief
The holidays are supposed to be a time of happiness but, for many, that's not the case. Whether it's the recent death of a loved one or some other dramatic change in life, those who are grieving often have to fight just to get through this time of the year. … [Read More]
BREAKING: Two Dead in Lake Ozark Shooting; One in Custody
UPDATE: Gary Lynn Sweet has been arrested in Phelps County in connection to the shooting. UPDATE: KRMS News has independently confirmed with two sources that two people are confirmed dead in this case. UPDATE: Authorities … [Read More]
Camdenton Man Allegedly Raped Mentally Disabled Teen
A 27-year-old from Camdenton faces several sex-related charges involving a teenager with mental disabilities. John Lewis Gregory is charged with rape or attempted rape, assault, armed criminal action and sodomy or attempted sodomy. The charges date back to … [Read More]
Guilty Pleas Entered in Home Burglaries, Gun Thefts
A Jefferson City man plead guilty to charges connected to a string of home burglaries that reached the lake area. 22-year old Brandon Wilkerson was involved in a series of break-ins from September to December of last year. The burglaries took place in … [Read More]
Camden County Burglaries Under Investigation
It appears as though more than one burglary ring is being investigated by authorities in Camden County. The sheriff's department says, of more than 12-thousand calls for service since August, there were 61 burglary reports to go along with 122 stealing … [Read More]